Update: Need Help Finding Your Closest Vaccine? Here's A List of Vaccine Sites in Central Florida





Who Can Get Vaccinated?

Under a federal order, all FEMA vaccine sites and Orange County sites can vaccinate:





People 65+

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care professionals with direct patient contact

All K-12 school employees including subs and bus drivers

All university and college faculty and staff

All sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters

Medically vulnerable with a signed doctor's form

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis' order, all state-run sites can vaccinate:





People 60+

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

K-12 school employees 50+ including subs and bus drivers

Police officers and firefighters 50+

Medically vulnerable with a signed doctor's form

Where Can They Get Vaccinated?

Retail Stores:





Publix: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Walmart: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Winn-Dixie: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Sam's Club: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Orange County





Orange County Convention Center: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed. Seniors 65 and up can get free Lynx transportation to the site by calling 407-836-3111. Requests must be received 48 hours before the appointment.

FEMA-run Valencia College West site: The site is open from 7 am until 7 pm daily. Walkups are accepted. Register at MyVaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-3604.

Osceola County





Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church: Registration is required. People can also make appointments by calling 866-201-6507. Seniors 65 and older can get free Lynx transportation to the site by calling 407-742-0000 between 9 am to 3 pm. Requests must be received 48 hours before the appointment.

Seminole County





Former Sears store at the Oviedo Mall: Registration is required. People can also make appointments by calling 407-665-0000. Walkups are not allowed. There are no waitlists for appointments.

Volusia County





Volusia County Fairgrounds: Registration is required. People can also make an appointment by calling 866-201-7314.

Brevard County





Department of Health in Viera: Registration is required. People can also make an appointment by calling 866-201-5420.

What should I bring?

Registration papers if they are required (sometimes in the form of a QR code), a valid form of ID and a drivers license, if you have one.



Are there any other groups getting vaccinated?

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is offering COVID-19 vaccines for all enrolled and eligible Veterans regardless of age at the Orlando VA Medical Center and the Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center.

The Viera Health Care Center and Daytona Beach Multispecialty CBOC are by appointments only for 65+, frontline essential workers and Veterans with underlying medical conditions, as determined by the CDC.

Check availability by week here.

To schedule an appointment, please call 407-631-0499. Available Monday through Friday from 7:30 am until 4 pm.