Government offers plan to release more endangered red wolves

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 3, 2021 at 2:58 AM EST
Photo: Tahoe
Photo: Tahoe

Government wildlife officials say they have released two more critically endangered red wolves into the wild in North Carolina.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a court filing Monday that it brought two male wolves from a Florida wildlife refuge.

The agency paired them with wild female wolves from North Carolina and let them loose in February.

One of the male wolves was later killed by a car.

The service also plans to release another captive-bred pair this summer. A judge had ordered them to come up with the plan for more releases. Wolf conservation groups responded that the government needs to move faster.

Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
