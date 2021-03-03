Gov. DeSantis Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shipment Will Be Enough for All Police, Firefighters and Teachers 50 and Up To Get Shots

The FDA authorized Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine last weekend. The 175,000 doses are expected to arrive in Florida this week.

DeSantis says the shots will be used to vaccinate police officers, firefighters, teachers and classroom personnel who are 50 and up at pods throughout the state.

“To be able to get some of your folks 50 and up with one dose and not have to worry about coming back for a booster. I think that’s really, really good for folks that are in the workforce.”

DeSantis says vaccination pods could be set up in Pasco, Pinellas, Lee, and Broward counties to start out with.

He says daycare workers in the state who are 50 and up could soon be lining up to get their shots at these pods too.

“I’m supportive of that. We may have to change the order. But I think that would be totally reasonable to include them.”

Four FEMA-run federal vaccination sites opened in Florida today, including one at Valencia College West in Orlando.





