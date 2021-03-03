© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Comcast CEO Roberts Says "Exciting Road Map Ahead for the Parks Business" As Construction Resumes at Epic Universe

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 3, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST
Photo: Epic Universe
Photo: Epic Universe

Universal announced today it will resume construction on its Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. The project is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Orlando. 

Construction is expected to resume immediately on Epic Universe but it could take several months before the project is fully restaffed. 

Universal’s newest theme park, located near the Orange County Convention Center will feature rides, an entertainment center, hotels, shops and restaurants. 

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts says construction stopped when coronavirus cases surged in Florida in July.

“We had paused that during COVID until we felt confident enough that there was a road that we could see to a resumption of a great business. And we feel that way.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/epic-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Roberts says the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster will also open in 2021 in Orlando. 

And he says there are plans to bring elements of the Super Nintendo World theme park which will open in Japan this year to the US parks.

“And so as we look to that next ten years, it’s hard not to see an exciting road map ahead for the parks business.” 

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/epic-clip-two-.wav"][/audio]

In a written statement, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said, “The resumption of the Epic Universe project couldn’t come at a better time."

“Our community has so many talented workers who will benefit from this massive project. I am confident it will deliver a huge economic boost to Orange County.”

