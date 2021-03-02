© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Early Days of SpaceX & Crew Dragon's Next Commander

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 2, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST
The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 1 rocket from its launch facility at Omelek Island. Photo: SpaceX
The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 1 rocket from its launch facility at Omelek Island. Photo: SpaceX

From booster landings to astronaut launches, it’s hard to imagine a time when SpaceX struggled. But once it seemed like the company may never get off the ground. Eric Berger, journalist and Ars Technica’s senior space editor, chronicles the company’s desperate first years in his new book Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX, starting with the company's founding 2002 and ending with the successful launch of Falcon 1 in 2008.

Berger spoke with some of the earliest employees at SpaceX along with founder and chief engineer Elon Musk, revealing the first public glimpse of how SpaceX almost never was and how the gritty, determined and sometimes even reckless engineers gave it their all to get SpaceX’s first orbital rocket Falcon 1 off the launch pad.

We'll also talk with Shane Kimbrough, NASA astronaut and commander of SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission, about training to launch on the Dragon.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details