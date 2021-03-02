© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OPD Chief Orlando Rolón and His Officers Help FEMA Prep Valencia College West Vaccination Site (And Get Their Shots Too)

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 2, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST
Photo: Orlando Rolon
Photo: Orlando Rolon

More than 100 Orlando law enforcement officers got their COVID-19 shot today at the new FEMA operated vaccination site at Valencia College West. 

The officers and first responders were vaccinated as part of a training run to help Florida National Guard at the site prepare for their first patients on Wednesday. 

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón got inoculated today and said he didn’t even feel it. 

He encouraged residents who are 65 and up to get their shot too.

“We’re just very fortunate that Central Florida has been chosen for this important process and we encourage everyone to please read up on and participate whenever the opportunity's there.”

The site will be open 7 days a week, from 7 am until 7 pm and is expected to remain open for at least eight weeks. 

In a statement, White House COVID-19 Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt said the location of the site was determined using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index created to identify communities who are most in need of the vaccines.

Yesterday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced 50 percent of seniors in the county had received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

To see if you're eligible or to sign-up, click here.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details