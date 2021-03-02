OPD Chief Orlando Rolón and His Officers Help FEMA Prep Valencia College West Vaccination Site (And Get Their Shots Too)

More than 100 Orlando law enforcement officers got their COVID-19 shot today at the new FEMA operated vaccination site at Valencia College West.





The officers and first responders were vaccinated as part of a training run to help Florida National Guard at the site prepare for their first patients on Wednesday.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón got inoculated today and said he didn’t even feel it.

He encouraged residents who are 65 and up to get their shot too.

“We’re just very fortunate that Central Florida has been chosen for this important process and we encourage everyone to please read up on and participate whenever the opportunity's there.”





The site will be open 7 days a week, from 7 am until 7 pm and is expected to remain open for at least eight weeks.

In a statement, White House COVID-19 Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt said the location of the site was determined using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index created to identify communities who are most in need of the vaccines.

Yesterday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced 50 percent of seniors in the county had received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

To see if you're eligible or to sign-up, click here.