Florida proposal would target foreign corporate espionage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is targeting China and other companies engaged in theft of intellectual property.

The governor said Monday it is among the nation’s most pervasive threats as he outlined proposed legislation aimed at foreign influence in Florida.

The proposal would require universities to report any gifts of $50,000 from a foreign source and more thoroughly screen foreign applicants for research positions.

Research institutes would have to report all work-related travel to foreign counties. It would also require any company that wants to do business with the state or apply for grants to disclose financial ties worth more than $50,000 with China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria or Venezuela.