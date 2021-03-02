© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida proposal would target foreign corporate espionage

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 2, 2021 at 2:34 AM EST
Photo: Chris Yang
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is targeting China and other companies engaged in theft of intellectual property.

The governor said Monday it is among the nation’s most pervasive threats as he outlined proposed legislation aimed at foreign influence in Florida.

The proposal would require universities to report any gifts of $50,000 from a foreign source and more thoroughly screen foreign applicants for research positions.

Research institutes would have to report all work-related travel to foreign counties. It would also require any company that wants to do business with the state or apply for grants to disclose financial ties worth more than $50,000 with China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria or Venezuela.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
