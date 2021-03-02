Fishkind Conversations: Mythbusting The 'American Rescue Plan'

The US House of Representatives has passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan. And now, economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that the Senate must do the same...because it’s vital for the US economy and particularly important for Florida.

Fishkind also takes on what he views as misconceptions about the stimulus – for instance, the argument that the package is too big. He says funds from the previous stimulus are already earmarked or spent.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.