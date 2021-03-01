Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: New Cases Down; Hospitalizations Fall Below 4,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Monday.

It’s the lowest tally of new cases in the last two weeks.

Florida is averaging 5,778 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 2% decrease over the week prior, and an 18% decrease from two weeks ago.

Some 1,875,818 Floridians have gotten COVID-19 and 30,999 have died.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized has fallen below four thousand. As of Monday morning, 3,686 people were hospitalized statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Vaccinations continue, with 1,691,213 people in Florida completing a series of the vaccine and 1,343,423 receiving the first dose.