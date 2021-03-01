© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Florida lawmakers reconvene, pandemic casts large shadow

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 1, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
Photo: Matt Seymour
Photo: Matt Seymour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will gavel into session this week amid a pandemic that will play a starring role on their agenda — including its influence on the state budget and a debate over whether to shield businesses from COVID-related lawsuits.

The coronavirus is also influencing how lawmakers are conducting their business.

Social distancing rules will continue to be in place at the Capitol to keep the coronavirus from further infiltrating the state's hallways of power.

A fourth of the Florida Senate has already been infected with the disease, including the chamber's president and its top Democrat. It's unclear how many of the 120-member House has been infected.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details