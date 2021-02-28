© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida lawmakers face challenges as 60-day session begins

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 28, 2021 at 2:59 AM EST
Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm
Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus, budget questions, anti-riot legislation and an attempt to reign in large technology companies will be among issues lawmakers will take up in their 60-day session that begins Tuesday.

There have been more than 2,500 bills filed ahead of session ranging from tweaking a law that makes it illegal to ride bicycles without seats to bills that would protect businesses and health care facilities from COVID-19 lawsuits.

The budget is the only bill lawmakers have to pass, but the financial hit caused by the pandemic will make that a challenging task and cuts to state programs are expected.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
