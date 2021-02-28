© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Elusive wetland bird added to Florida's endangered species list

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 28, 2021 at 3:02 AM EST
Photo: FWC
Photo: FWC

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida has added one of the most elusive wetland birds to its endangered and threatened species.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners met Thursday and Friday online, adopting the eastern black rail bird to the list, in order to be consistent with federal protections.

Rarely seen or heard, the black rail’s habitat is disappearing rapidly as climate change and development continue to destroy wetlands.

Some of the birds’ preferred habitat has been converted to homes and golf course communities.

