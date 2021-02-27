© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fort Campbell soldiers head to Florida in vaccination effort

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 27, 2021 at 2:59 AM EST
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Some soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are heading to Florida to help with the vaccination effort there.

Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border says about 130 soldiers deployed Friday.

The soldiers are going to Orlando as part of the Army’s effort to support Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination centers.

The Biden administration plans to establish 100 federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide in cooperation with state authorities.

