Pythons, iguanas: Florida restricts some exotic reptiles

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 26, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST
Photo: Alexis Antonio
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pythons, iguanas, monitor lizards, oh my!

Florida is moving to restrict 16 invasive reptile species that have caused havoc in the Everglades and across the state.

Burmese pythons, in particular, have been especially destructive to native wildlife. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday to move these animals onto a prohibited list.

That means they can only be brought to Florida for exhibition, such as a zoo, and at a research facility.

Once the rules take effect, pet owners and others who have these species will have 180 days to ensure the creatures come into compliance with outdoor caging rules.

Danielle Prieur
