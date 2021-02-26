© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST
Photo: Charles Deluvio
Photo: Charles Deluvio

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park is set to open next year at the Legoland Florida Resort.

Park officials announced Thursday that the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park and be separately ticketed.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows. It's based on the popular preschool animated television series and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

Details about its rides and attractions are expected to be announced this summer.

