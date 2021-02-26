First Lady Casey DeSantis Partners With Professional Athletes to Promote Resiliency in School Kids

DeSantis announced the Resiliency Florida initiative on Friday.





DeSantis shared details about the plan today at a press conference at the Amway Center in Orlando with Gov. Ron DeSantis, education commissioner Richard Corcoran and others.

She says the department of education is working on a free curriculum focused on mental wellbeing.

“So, lesson plans, for things like problem solving, critical thinking skills. So this supplements, and what’s great is it’s free to all of the districts so they can utilize it and put it in the classrooms.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/09501_RESILIENCY-LESSON_MATTHEW-1.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis was asked about how grappling with Florida’s broken unemployment system could add to stress at home.

“To the stress component, I would say this: opening the schools and opening the economy is one of the greatest things you can do to the emotional well-being of everybody of this state.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/09502_RESILIENCY-STRESS_MATTHEW.wav"][/audio]

Casey DeSantis said the resiliency initiative will emphasize volunteerism and physical activity, and it will also include inspirational videos about overcoming adversity from sports stars.