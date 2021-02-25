© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rapinoe-led US beats Argentina 6-0 to win SheBelieves Cup

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 25, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
Photo: Joshua Hoehne
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Megan Rapinoe scored twice and the United States won the SheBelieves Cup title with a 6-0 victory over Argentina on Wednesday.

The United States is now undefeated in 37 straight games, with an unbeaten streak of 53 straight games on American soil.

Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan and Christen Press also scored, and the U.S. women also become the first team to have three straight shutouts in the SheBelieves Cup, which is in its sixth year.

