Here's What You Need to Know About the First Full Day of Events at CPAC On Friday

The first full day of lectures and panels at the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC begins tomorrow at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and runs through Sunday.





Florida Republican leaders including Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and Rep. Matt Gaetz will make remarks at the conference Friday.

Tampa Republican Senator Joe Gruters who is the newly elected chairman of the Florida Republican Party says CPAC will kick off the political season here in Orlando.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to start the unification process of bringing together the entire party so we could be united in our efforts to win in the 2022 cycle.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13007_CPAC_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Gruters is already looking ahead to Sunday when former President Donald Trump will speak.

It will be the first public remarks by Trump since leaving office.

“Of course, the president after the election coming back home to his home state where we are obviously welcoming him. And then to have CPAC kick this political season off right here in Orlando in our backyard, it’s ah exciting.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13008_CPAC_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

CPAC has put several health and safety protocols in place to protect the health of speakers and participants.

All attendees must wear a face mask or face shield and submit to a health questionnaire and temperature check before entering meeting spaces.

Anyone unwilling to wear a face covering can either stay in their room during the conference or will be asked to leave the hotel property.

Anyone participating in harassing or discriminatory speech or passing out related materials will also be asked to leave the conference without a refund.

You can listen to Gruters along with political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres discuss CPAC with host Matthew Peddie on Intersection tonight at 9 on WMFE.