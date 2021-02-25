© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blue Origin Delays Maiden Flight Of New Glenn Rocket From Cape Canaveral

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 25, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST
Rendering of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket on the launch pad a LC-36 at Cape Canaveral. Photo: Blue Origin
Rendering of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket on the launch pad a LC-36 at Cape Canaveral. Photo: Blue Origin

Private rocket company Blue Origin said it will launch its newest rocket New Glenn from Cape Canaveral in late 2022. It’s about a year delay from the previously announced launch date of the more than 300-foot-tall rocket from Launch Complex 36.

Blue Origin said a decision by the Space Force not to select the company for a national security launch contract prompted the schedule change.

Despite the delay, Blue Origin is hard at work on the rocket at its factory just south of Kennedy Space Center and modifying LC-36 to launch New Glenn. In a release, the company says it has created 600 jobs on the space coast, with a total investment of some $2.5 billion in its factory and launch pad.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos started Blue Origin back in 2000 and recently announced plans to inject $1 billion a year of his own cash into the rocket company.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details