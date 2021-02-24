Orlando Church Holds Bilingual Drive Thru Vaccination Event To Reach Minority Communities

A drive thru clinic at Alianza Church in Orlando vaccinated some 500 people against COVID-19 today.

An additional 20 people were on the waitlist in case someone missed an appointment.

Pastor Carmelo Millet says he’ll open the church again to administer the second doses of the vaccine. He says these events are crucial to raise awareness around the shot in the Latino community. Plus, it fits the church’s mission.

“And one way to show the love of Christ is to show the people of our community our love and our affection towards them.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13001_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Millet himself received the vaccine at the event today. He recommends everyone in the community get innoculated, especially in underserved minority communities.

He says this event targeted the local Hispanic, Haitian and South Asian communities who have lower vaccination rates than their white neighbors.

“He himself has gotten the vaccine today not only to protect himself but also the community and our church family.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13002_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The event was conducted in both English and Spanish to spread awareness to as many people as possible.

Rep. Daisy Morales partnered with the church on the event. She asked Gov. Ron DeSantis in a letter yesterday to consider repurposing two large properties in District 48 as 24-hour vaccine clinics.

“District 48 is home to many residents who work in the hospitality industry (International Drive, etc.) as well as at the attractions and at Orlando International Airport. With many residents now unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now also facing transportation limitations and are unable to reach the Orange County Convention Center or the Tradeport Drive vaccination site," Morales said.

“Authorizing these two District 48 mass vaccination sites will not only help the state achieve its goal of vaccinating our vulnerable population and transition to Phase 2 more quickly, but it will also meet the vaccination needs and transportation limitations of our underserved communities.”