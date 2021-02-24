© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida records 129 new Covid-19 deaths; church holds bilingual vaccination event - your Wednesday coronavirus update

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 24, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST
Many coronaviruses, cause of Covid-19, 3d illustration.

One hundred and twenty-nine new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Florida today. 

And 30,340 Florida residents have died with the coronavirus.

Florida added 7,128 cases but the seven-day average number of new cases continues to decline, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR.

About 4,000 are hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state reports that 2.8 million people have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. And 1.5 million have received both.

Florida has focused on vaccinating its seniors, and 46% of them have received at least one dose. 

In Central Florida, Lake County leads the pack with 53% of seniors getting a shot.

Orlando church holds bilingual drive-thru vaccination event

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

A drive thru clinic at Alianza Church in Orlando vaccinated some 500 people against COVID-19 today.  Read more.

Joe Byrnes
