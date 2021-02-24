© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After increase in murders, Florida attorney general nearly doubles reward for tips in homicide cases to $9,500

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an increase in Crime Stoppers tips at a press conference in Orlando Wednesday. Photo: OPD via Facebook
Attorney General Ashley Moody has nearly doubled the reward for tips leading to a homicide arrest in Florida to $9,500.

She is responding to the state's 16% increase in murders during the first half of last year.

Moody hopes the higher reward will encourage anonymous tipsters to contact one of Florida's 27 Crime Stopper organizations by calling **TIPS .

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón welcomed her announcement at a press conference Wednesday.

"These tips are critical for our investigators to solve these types of crimes," he said. "And we also have to think about the family members that are affected by these tragedies or incidents that have no answers."

The Attorney General's Office says more than 55,000 Crime Stopper tips led to more than 2,000 arrests in Florida over the past year. 

 

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
