© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puerto Rico To Begin Opening School Campuses For In-person Learning

By WMFE Staff
Published February 23, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
Photo: Atikah Akhtar
Photo: Atikah Akhtar

After being closed for nearly a year due to the pandemic, public and private school campuses in Puerto Rico will begin reopening.
According to the Miami Herald, Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced yesterday schools will open gradually starting March 1st. In order to open, schools will need to comply with guidelines outlined by the health department and receive an authorization for in-person classes following an inspection. A union representing about 17,000 teachers in Puerto Rico released a statement saying they did not believe the Puerto Rico Department of Education is ready to reopen schools safely.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducationschoolsPuerto RicoHealth
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details