Ex-Florida officer, Marine latest charged in Capitol breach

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Photo: Maria Oswalt
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer and Marine Corps veteran is the latest person to be charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents filed Sunday show that Nicholas Lentz is charged in a criminal complaint with illegally being in a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct.

The 41-year-old is a former North Miami Beach police officer who also served with the Marines in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to an FBI affidavit.

The FBI says Lentz has admitted to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but says he committed no violent acts.

Central Florida NewsprotestCapitol Hill
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
