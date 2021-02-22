© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 22, 2021 at 1:57 AM EST
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A bone cancer survivor who's now a physician assistant will join a billionaire on SpaceX's first private spaceflight this fall.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announced Monday that Hayley Arceneaux will serve as its ambassador in space.

She figures after beating cancer as a child, rocketing into orbit should be a piece of cosmic cake. She'll launch alongside tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.

Isaacman hopes to use his mission to raise $200 million for St. Jude, half of that his own money. The 29-year-old Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details