Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST
Photo: History in HD
Photo: History in HD

WASHINTON (AP) — Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

A spokesman for the American Conservative Union, Ian Walters, confirms that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28.

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January.

Central Florida NewsCPAC
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
