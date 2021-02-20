FSU Offers LGBTQ Housing Option For Students

LGBTQ students at Florida State University will soon be able to request on their housing forms to room with other LGBTQ students or allies.

FSU Housing’s Shannon Staten says when students mark that selection, staff members will help walk them through the process.

“It’s been something that the president and vice president and housing has been working with and been talking to and trying to figure out the best way to do for a while. And this seemed to be a way to get it started and see how we can get it done.” Before, if an LGBTQ student wanted to make sure their roommate would accept them, they’d have to contact FSU’s Housing office on their own and ask to be paired with another LGBTQ student or ally.