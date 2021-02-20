© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 20, 2021 at 3:39 AM EST
Photo: Jon Sailer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will order flags to be flown at half-staff when conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh's body is laid to rest.

The governor made his announcement during a press conference on Friday.

Limbaugh died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans have not been announced yet.

The governor has previously ordered flags at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.

Rush LimbaughCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
