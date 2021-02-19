© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Women accused of falsifying age to get vaccine, given trespass warnings at Orange County Convention Center

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST
A deputy told the women they were "lucky not to get arrested." Image: OCSO video
A deputy told the women they were "lucky not to get arrested." Image: OCSO video

Orange County's health director, Dr. Raul Pino, says vaccine demand is so high that people are faking old age to get the shots.

Pino says two young women came to the Convention Center "dressed up as grannies" for their second doses.

The "grannies" episode has become national news, but body cam video released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows the women, ages 34 and 44, weren't really wearing much of a costume.

Both had masks. The driver also had a face shield. She wore a knit gray bonnet and maroon sweater. The other woman wore a black sweater over a Minnie Mouse shirt.

Sheriff’s officials say they had registered using bogus dates of birth.

So they got a scolding Wednesday from am unidentified deputy at the scene.

"You know what you have done?" he said. "You've stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you. And now you're not going to get your second one."

Another deputy issued a trespass warning, telling the women they were "lucky not to get arrested."

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
