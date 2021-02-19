© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Soil Collection Event in Volusia County Honors Life, Murder of Lynching Victim Lee Snell

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 19, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST
Photo: Florida Lynchings in Volusia County Memorial

Stetson University and The Volusia Remembers Coalition is holding a soil collection ceremony next week to honor county resident and lynching victim Lee Snell. 

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/volusiaremembers/posts/246583320396600[/embed]

Members of the public can attend the ceremony virtually 

The online ceremony will celebrate the life of Lee Snell, who was a WWI veteran, Daytona Beach taxi driver, and a member of the AME church.

Snell was murdered on April 29, 1939. 

Participants will learn more about Lee at the ceremony through a combination of artistic and historical presentations. 

Volusia County leaders and representatives of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama will collect soil from the lynching site. 

The soil, divided between two jars, and labeled with Snell’s name and date of death will be displayed at The National Memorial for Peace and Justice and in the county.

https://youtu.be/x-0FGYdTR7g

To register, click on the link here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
