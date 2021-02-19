Officials Worried About Spring Break Crowds in South Florida

Some universities have canceled their spring breaks. US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

She says she hopes fewer students will come to South Florida’s beaches. But many students are not on campus anyway.

"I know the concern is that kids are gonna bring their laptops down here. They may not technically be on spring break but they can still be in class and be at their spring break location. And so that’s a real problem." According to the CDC, Florida has the most cases in the US of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus. It was first detected in the UK and has a mutation that lets it bind to human cells more easily. So far, officials are not planning to close beaches. But Miami-Dade has a curfew from midnight to 6 AM. Broward County Mayor Steve Geller says in his county, a curfew will depend on whether businesses enforce social distancing. "If we find that the bars and the restaurants are not enforcing this, then we will have to have a curfew." Spring break usually runs from next Monday Feb. 22 through late April.