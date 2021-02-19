© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney Unveils Plans for "The World's Most Magical Celebration" to Mark 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 19, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Disney has unveiled the theme for its 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. 

Disney’s Magic Kingdom opened on October 1, 1971.

"The World’s Most Magical Celebration" will begin in October and continue throughout 2021 and into 2022 lasting a total of 18 months. 

[caption id="attachment_174573" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Mickie-and-Minnie-400x267.jpg

Photo: Disney Parks Blog[/caption]

All four theme parks will feature new visitor experiences. And Cinderella’s Castle and Epcot’s Spaceship Earth will get new decorations. 

Even Mickey and Minnie will get new looks to correspond with the “Ear-idescence." The parks promise decorations that, "shimmer and sparkle all day and into the night."

For updates, check back here.

Tags
Central Florida NewsWalt Disney World ResortDisney
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details