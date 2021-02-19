Disney Unveils Plans for "The World's Most Magical Celebration" to Mark 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort

Disney has unveiled the theme for its 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort.





Disney’s Magic Kingdom opened on October 1, 1971.

"The World’s Most Magical Celebration" will begin in October and continue throughout 2021 and into 2022 lasting a total of 18 months.

[caption id="attachment_174573" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Photo: Disney Parks Blog[/caption]

All four theme parks will feature new visitor experiences. And Cinderella’s Castle and Epcot’s Spaceship Earth will get new decorations.

Even Mickey and Minnie will get new looks to correspond with the “Ear-idescence." The parks promise decorations that, "shimmer and sparkle all day and into the night."

For updates, check back here.