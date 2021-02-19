© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Class of COVID-19: Meet One Woman On A Mission To Find Hundreds Of Kids, Lost To Their Schools

By WMFE Staff
Published February 19, 2021 at 1:45 AM EST
Broward County Public Schools social worker Lilia Francois gives Marjory a laptop for online classes during a visit to her home on Dec. 3, 2020. Marjory's mother, María, said the family has not had a computer or consistent access to the internet during the pandemic. Florida Public Media is not using their last names to protect the family's privacy. Photo: David Diez/South Florida PBS
Broward County Public Schools social worker Lilia Francois gives Marjory a laptop for online classes during a visit to her home on Dec. 3, 2020. Marjory's mother, María, said the family has not had a computer or consistent access to the internet during the pandemic. Florida Public Media is not using their last names to protect the family's privacy. Photo: David Diez/South Florida PBS

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 800 students in Broward County Public Schools — the state’s second largest district and the sixth largest in the U.S. — have completely stopped going to school. They haven't logged on to virtual classes or shown up for in-person instruction. 

Thousands more have racked up chronic absences.“That’s where we have to hit the pavement and go to the homes and knock on those doors,” said Lilia Francois, a social worker with the Broward school district.

Find the rest of the storyhere.

This story is part of the Florida Public Media series, "Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis For Florida's Vulnerable Students." Find the whole project — and sign up for our limited-run newsletter — atclassofcovid.org.

