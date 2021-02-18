© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Adds 5,000 New Cases; 163 New Deaths

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 18, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida added 5,073 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday. 

The state also added 163 new deaths. 

More than 1.8 million Floridians have been infected by coronavirus and 29,474 have died from COVID-19. 

Florida is averaging 6,621 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 14% decrease over the week prior, and a 32% decrease from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations continue to tick down, with 4,367 people in hospital Thursday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

Some 1,232,083 people have completed a course of the vaccine and 1,319,799 have received the first dose.

