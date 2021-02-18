© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dance teacher featured on 'Dance Moms' accused of sex abuse

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST
Photo: Nihal Demirci
Photo: Nihal Demirci

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A dance instructor who appeared on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms” is accused of sexually abusing girls at an Orlando dance studio.

Court records show 25-year-old Kevin Cosculluela pleaded not guilty following his arrest.

He's charged with sexual activity with a 16- or 17-year-old child, solicitation of a minor, lewd or lascivious conduct and illegal use of a communication device. He's also been fired from his job at Peaches Dance and Music Orlando.

The charges followed an investigation that uncovered accusations of manipulation and sexual battery by two teenage girls who took lessons with Cosculluela. His attorney declined comment on the charges.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details