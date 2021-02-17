Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Florida Adds 7,000 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 7,253 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.

That’s an increase compared to the two prior days.

Still- the average of new daily cases continues to decline.

Florida is averaging 6,649 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 12% decrease over the week prior, and a 33% decrease from two weeks ago.

The state also added 154 new deaths.

In total, more than 1.8 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 29,311 have died.

As of Wednesday morning, 4,460 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Some 1,181,166 people have completed a full course of the vaccine and 1,305,889 have received the first dose.