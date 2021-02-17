© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Florida Adds 7,000 New Cases

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida added 7,253  new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today. 

That’s an increase compared to the two prior days. 

Still- the average of new daily cases continues to decline. 

Florida is averaging 6,649 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 12% decrease over the week prior, and a 33% decrease from two weeks ago.

The state also added 154 new deaths. 

In total, more than 1.8 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 29,311 have died. 

As of Wednesday morning, 4,460  patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

Some 1,181,166 people have completed a full course of the vaccine and 1,305,889 have received the first dose. 

Matthew Peddie
