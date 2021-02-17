Purple Alert Bill Passes First House Committee Stop

If an adult with a developmental disability gets lost, law enforcement could send out a purple alert. That’s under a proposal that just passed its first House committee stop.

The purple alert would be used for adults with certain conditions like brain injuries or autism. Boynton Beach Democratic Representative Joseph Casello says the purple alert could help families.

“There’s a whole segment of people in there who have—with mental, cognitive, intellectual, developmental disabilities that are not covered when they go missing. So, this is what this bill is hoping to do is cover those—that segment of people.” The state already has programs like silver alert which cover adults who have dementia and Alzheimer’s. The state’s amber alert program is for children.