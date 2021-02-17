© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Publix Cancels Vaccine Scheduling Appointments After Snow Storms Delay Vaccine Shipments

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 17, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST
Photo from Publix Facebook page.
Publix canceled its online vaccine scheduling appointments for Wednesday. 

The grocery chain canceled Wednesday’s scheduling event in Florida after weather prevented the government delivery of the allotted COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have not been impacted by this change.

In a statement, Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said the company deeply regretted the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event. 

She said once additional vaccines are received, the company will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling.

Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart are receiving the vaccines in the Sunshine State as part of a CDC partnership with retailers. 

