Orlando International Airport Reports Reduced Traffic in 2020

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 17, 2021 at 3:39 AM EST
Photo: Alevision

The numbers are in and air traffic was down at Orlando International Airport in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s likely to be years before traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels. 

According to figures released by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, traffic at the Orlando International Airport in 2020 was down by 57 percent from 2019.

That means only 21.6 million passengers went through the airport compared to 50.6 million in 2019. 

Domestic traffic was down by about 54 percent, and international traffic was down by about 77 percent. 

In a statement, GOAA CEO Phil Brown said the airport is still adapting to the significant change in their operating environment while focusing on safety and security. 

Brown predicts 2021 will continue to be challenging for the airport. He says it could take until 2025 for airport traffic to return to pre-COVID levels. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
