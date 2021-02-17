© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida bill would add gender, gender ID to hate crime law

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
Photo: Kyle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s hate crime law could be expanded to create enhanced penalties for people who commit offenses against someone based on their gender or gender identity.

The Senate Criminal Justice Committee approved a bill on a 5-2 vote Tuesday that would would increase the level of a crime if it's motivated by those factors.

The bill would also expand the definition of disability in current hate crime law to include any disability that creates limits on a person’s major life activities.

Current law only includes disabilities due to a developmental disability, organic brain damage or mental illness.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
