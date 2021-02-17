© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Aargh! Tampa delays Gasparilla pirate festival until 2022

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
Photo: Zoltan Tasi
Photo: Zoltan Tasi

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — For more than 100 years, Tampa has held a celebration of pirate lore known as Gasparilla. Avast, mateys, it’s not to be this year.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla launched the event in 1904. Now they've announced that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the next parade won't be held until January 2022.

Gasparilla is one of America's largest parades, drawing tens of thousands each year to catch beads and trinkets thrown from floats. Some resemble pirate ships and even fire cannons.

A highlight is the invasion of Tampa by people dressed as pirates coming ashore from a 165-foot sailing vessel.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
