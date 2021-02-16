© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Death Toll Reaches 29,000

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida added 6,705 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Tuesday. 

That’s one day after the state’s daily case count dipped to 3,777- the lowest daily tally of new cases in two weeks. 

Florida’s average of new cases per day continues to decline. 

According to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR, the state is averaging 6,753 cases per day in the last week- a 17% decrease from the week prior and a 31% decrease from two weeks ago. 

As of Tuesday, 4,645 patients were in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

More than 1.8 million Florida residents have been infected with coronavirus and 29,154 have died from COVID-19. 

Meanwhile, more than 1 million Florida residents have completed a series of coronavirus vaccine and more than 1.2 million have received the first dose of a vaccine.

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida News
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details