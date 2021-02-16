Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Death Toll Reaches 29,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 6,705 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Tuesday.

That’s one day after the state’s daily case count dipped to 3,777- the lowest daily tally of new cases in two weeks.

Florida’s average of new cases per day continues to decline.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR, the state is averaging 6,753 cases per day in the last week- a 17% decrease from the week prior and a 31% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Tuesday, 4,645 patients were in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

More than 1.8 million Florida residents have been infected with coronavirus and 29,154 have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, more than 1 million Florida residents have completed a series of coronavirus vaccine and more than 1.2 million have received the first dose of a vaccine.