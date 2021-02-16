The NASCAR Foundation, Partners To Hold Food Distribution Event Wednesday in Daytona Beach

Just days after the Daytona 500, families will be able to pick up food, water and hygiene kits at the ONE DAYTONA complex near the International Speedway tomorrow.





The NASCAR Foundation Director Nichole Krieger says volunteers will serve some 800 cars, thousands of pounds of much needed supplies at the contactless event.

“In NASCAR, we have something we call our home tracks. We talk about our home tracks all the time. And obviously The NASCAR Foundation, we’re headquartered like NASCAR is here in Daytona Beach. So this is our home track, it’s one of our very most important tracks for us. It’s a very important community for us.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13005_NASCAR_DANIELLE-2.wav"][/audio]

Krieger says cars should line up in the mall’s northwest parking lot located behind THE DAYTONA hotel and west of the CMX Theatre between 3:30 and 6:30 pm.

She says it’s the fifth food distribution The NASCAR Foundation, Joey Logano Foundation and Convoy of Hope have held at race tracks across the country since mid-March.

But Krieger says for driver Joey Logano who raced this weekend at the International Speedway, this event and this community is especially close to his heart.

“He really recognized that what we normally would do in a race community wasn’t going to happen. And so he said, I want to do something. I want to try to help people in those areas. And that’s really how it all started.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13006_NASCAR_DANIELLE-2.wav"][/audio]

Other food drops have been held at the Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Phoenix Raceway.