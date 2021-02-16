Orange County Will Close Its COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program on Friday

The Orange County COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program has distributed some 11.2 million dollars to more than 3,570 families and individuals since August.





Mayor Jerry Demings says residents can still apply for rental assistance through the online portal on the Orange County Government website until 6 pm that day.

“We are closing the program as we currently know it on Friday, February the 19th. That’s this coming Friday at 6 pm we will close the existing Eviction Diversion Program.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13001_DIVERSION_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Demings says the program will be replaced by the Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program on March 1.

The new program has been designed to help residents in imminent danger of eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But the good news on March 1st, we will launch our new Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The new emergency rental program has more than 33 million dollars in federal funds to help with rent assistance for predominantly low-income and other qualified residents."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/13002_DIVERSION_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

For more information on the new rental assistance program, click here.