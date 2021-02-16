Fishkind Conversations: Florida's Drinking Water Is Drying Up

You may be surprised to learn that Florida is quickly running out of cheap, clean drinking water as its population grows.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the state regulators of decades ago had no way to know they were giving out more permits to pump water from Florida’s resources than could be sustained.

He tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that new regulations and other fixes are in the works…but they come with a sizable price tag.

