Class of COVID-19: For Survivors Of Trauma At School, Pandemic Is One More Disruption

By WMFE Staff
Published February 16, 2021 at 2:44 AM EST
Nicolle Martin and Eden Samara, both 17, are seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Shown here in Parkland's Pine Trails Park, the students' high school careers were upended by the 2018 shooting. Now, they're getting ready to graduate during a global pandemic. (Daniel Rivero / WLRN)
PARKLAND — For the senior class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the fear and isolation of the pandemic were layered on top of an already traumatic few years in school. The students graduating this year were freshmen when 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured during the 2018 shooting at their school.

We checked in with students and teachers about what it’s like to finish high school during a pandemic while still trying to heal from the violence that upended their time at Stoneman Douglas.

We've pulled together pieces of our conversations with them about the layers of their experiences.

Eden Samara and Nicolle Martin are both seniors, and they work together on the school yearbook. Sarah Lerner is their yearbook advisor. Diane Wolk-Rogers is a history teacher who recently retired.

Find the rest of the storyhere.

This story is part of the Florida Public Media series, "Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis For Florida's Vulnerable Students." Find the whole project — and sign up for our limited-run newsletter — atclassofcovid.org.

