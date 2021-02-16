© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida High Schools, Colleges Receive Millions from the Department of Education For Apprenticeship Programs

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 16, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST
Photo: NeONBRAND
Photo: NeONBRAND

Four Central Florida counties will receive Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grants to start or expand on-campus apprenticeship programs.

Volusia County Schools will get the most funding at more than half a million dollars to train students in H-VAC installation and maintenance.

Orange County Schools will receive more than 400,000 dollars for its Information Security Analysts and Solar Installers and Maintenance program. 

And Brevard County Schools and Daytona Beach College will receive more than 190,000 dollars collectively for Mechatronics Technician and Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics courses respectively.

In a statement, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, the funding, “addresses the state’s skills gap, provides support for employers and residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

The grant will award 10 million dollars in total to colleges, school districts and private training companies throughout the state.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsapprenticeshipEducationschools
