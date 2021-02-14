© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

By WMFE Staff
Published February 14, 2021 at 3:01 AM EST
Photo: NOAA
Photo: NOAA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The plight of endangered right whales has taken another sad turn.

A baby whale washed ashore dead on a Florida beach Saturday with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.

There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and experts say any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction.

Federal biologists expressed dismay over the discovery of the 22-foot male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. The circumstances surrounding the whale’s death are under investigation.

But officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved because of propeller wounds to the head and back.

