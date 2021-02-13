Uninsured Floridians Can Buy An ACA Plan Starting Monday

A special enrollment starts Monday to buy health insurance on the federal marketplace. That was set up by the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

The federal government is opening another enrollment period from February 15th to May 15th. That’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People who are uninsured in South Florida can see if they qualify for financial assistance. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, most consumers can find a plan for 50 dollars or less a month. The website address is healthcare.gov.