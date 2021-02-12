Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Florida Adds 7,500 New Cases; Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 7,521 new COVID-19 cases and 183 new fatalities according to figures released Friday.

More than 1.8 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 28,565 have died.

Florida is averaging 7,782 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 16% decrease over the week prior, and a 26% decrease from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations have fallen below 5,000 and continue to decline.

As of Thursday morning, 4,825 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Some 963,004 people have completed a full series of the vaccine, and 1,262,300 have received the first dose.